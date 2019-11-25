MEDNAX (MD) Ties Up With Homestead to Expand in Florida

Mednax, Inc. MD recently announced its affiliation with Arcenio Chacón, M.D., P.A. and Associated Pediatricians of Homestead, LLC. The all-cash deal will be immediately accretive to earnings. However, other terms of the agreement have been kept under wraps.



Associated Pediatricians of Homestead, LLC, founded in 1993, is a Miami based private pediatric critical care and hospitalist practice. This established group has served Baptist Health South Florida for more than 25 years. The group consists of four physicians and it caters to the Baptist Children's Hospital and Miami Cancer Institute and Homestead Hospital. It offers pediatric critical care and hospitalist services.



Mednax is a health care organization which partners with hospitals, health systems and health care facilities. The organization provides clinical services, revenue cycle management, patient engagement and performance improvement consulting solutions. The company strives to make a difference in the lives of patients and their families together with the aid of their growing network of office-based specialists.



Management at Mednax is looking forward to offer the pediatric care not only to the Miami community but also beyond it. This affiliation will aid Mednax to expand presence in Florida with its wide range of network of affiliated physicians across multiple specialties, including maternal-fetal medicine, OB hospitalist, neonatology, newborn hearing screen, pediatric cardiology, pediatric critical care, pediatric hospitalist, pediatric surgery/plastic surgery, pediatric urology, developmental pediatrics, anesthesiology and radiology.



