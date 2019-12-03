Mednax (MD) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Mednax, Inc. (Symbol: MD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.64, changing hands as low as $25.57 per share. Mednax, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MD's low point in its 52 week range is $19.93 per share, with $40.815 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.60.

