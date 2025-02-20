MEDNAX Earnings Results: $MD Reports Quarterly Earnings

MEDNAX ($MD) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of $0.51 per share, beating estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. The company also reported revenue of $502,360,000, beating estimates of $500,791,798 by $1,568,202.

MEDNAX Insider Trading Activity

MEDNAX insiders have traded $MD stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK S ORDAN sold 27,600 shares for an estimated $423,660

MARY ANN E MOORE (EVP, GC, Chief Admin Off & Sec) sold 8,108 shares for an estimated $129,728

JAMES D SWIFT (Chief Executive Officer) sold 11,100 shares for an estimated $119,768

LAURA A LINYNSKY sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $78,120

MEDNAX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 111 institutional investors add shares of MEDNAX stock to their portfolio, and 125 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

