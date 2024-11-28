MedMira Expands Market with Strategic Approvals

Medmira (TSE:MIR) has released an update.

MedMira Inc. has reported progress in expanding its market presence and securing regulatory approvals. The company received FDA approval for its HIV test and is awaiting further approvals for its Syphilis test in Canada. Additionally, MedMira has signed significant distribution agreements in the US to enhance its product reach.

