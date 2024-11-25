Medlive Technology Renews Connected Transactions with M3

Medlive Technology Co., Ltd. (HK:2192) has released an update.

Medlive Technology Co., Ltd. has announced the renewal of its continuing connected transactions with M3, ensuring compliance with established pricing terms and annual caps. The company has implemented detailed internal controls to monitor and review these transactions, involving multiple departments and regular audits. This move is aimed at maintaining transparency and fairness in their business dealings, assuring shareholders of the company’s commitment to sound financial practices.

