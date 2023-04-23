Medlive Technology Co. (HKG:2192) Price Target Decreased by 16.31% to 13.77

The average one-year price target for Medlive Technology Co. (HKG:2192) has been revised to 13.77 / share. This is an decrease of 16.31% from the prior estimate of 16.45 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.64 to a high of 14.18 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 55.24% from the latest reported closing price of 8.87 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Medlive Technology Co.. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 13.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2192 is 0.22%, an increase of 2.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.23% to 49,243K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 10,790K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,040K shares, representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2192 by 33.78% over the last quarter.

MPACX - MATTHEWS ASIA GROWTH FUND Investor Class Shares holds 6,874K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMEX - Medical Technology and Devices Portfolio holds 5,000K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,212K shares, representing an increase of 15.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2192 by 7.74% over the last quarter.

MSMLX - MATTHEWS ASIA SMALL COMPANIES FUND Investor Class Shares holds 3,620K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,176K shares, representing an increase of 39.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2192 by 48.16% over the last quarter.

EEMAX - Columbia Emerging Markets Fund holds 3,038K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

