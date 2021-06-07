Medline’s money machine

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own. Refiles to remove “Partners” in first paragraph and to add stock codes.)

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Private equity firms dangle big payouts to those who invest. Sometimes those who ride their coattails do even better. Take the Mills clan that founded Medline Industries. Blackstone, Carlyle and Hellman & Friedman agreed to buy a majority stake in the medical kit maker on Saturday. The $34 billion deal’s outline suggests the family could get a big windfall, without giving up their empire.

The various clan members own equity in Medline worth $30 billion. In the proposed transaction they’ll refinance a bit less than half of that with debt, and sell three-quarters of what’s left to the buyout firms. While the precise terms aren’t public, these rough numbers would appear to leave the dynasty on course to extract more than $25 billion in cash.

Medline’s founders were well placed to get a sweet deal because other buyout firms were also circling. They’ll retain significant influence through their stake and through the company’s top managers https://newsroom.medline.com/about/executive-bios being family members. In short, it looks like they’ve managed to have their cake and eat it – something more often true of buyout firms themselves. (By John Foley)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Amazon founder goes into space

HSBC’s Asia leadership duo looks lopsided

Shared offices’ delayed revival is bad for WeWork

China’s Primavera localises Reckitt’s formula

WH Group gives back the bacon

(SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS: http://bit.ly/BVsubscribe; | Editing by Gina Chon and Amanda Gomez)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.