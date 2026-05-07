Medline (MDLN) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Medline (MDLN) reported $7.35 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing no change year over year. EPS of $0.33 for the same period compares to $0 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.13% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.13 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.29, the EPS surprise was +12.86%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Net sales to external customers- Medline Brand : $3.47 billion versus $3.46 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

: $3.47 billion versus $3.46 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Net sales to external customers- Supply Chain Solutions : $3.89 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.67 billion.

: $3.89 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.67 billion. Net sales to external customers- Surgical Solutions : $1.55 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.53 billion.

: $1.55 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.53 billion. Net sales to external customers- Front Line Care : $1.62 billion compared to the $1.61 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $1.62 billion compared to the $1.61 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Net sales to external customers- Laboratory and Diagnostics : $293 million versus $314.48 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $293 million versus $314.48 million estimated by four analysts on average. Adjusted EBITDA- Medline Brand : $765 million versus $759.64 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $765 million versus $759.64 million estimated by four analysts on average. Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate & Other : $-176 million versus $-181.36 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $-176 million versus $-181.36 million estimated by four analysts on average. Adjusted EBITDA- Supply Chain Solutions: $187 million compared to the $202.1 million average estimate based on four analysts.

Here is how Medline performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Medline here>>>

Shares of Medline have returned -5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

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