Medley, Inc. Transfers Medipass to New Ownership

November 20, 2024 — 01:56 am EST

Medley, Inc. (JP:4480) has released an update.

Medley, Inc. has decided to transfer all shares of its subsidiary, Medipass Co., Ltd., to MEDiPASS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd., led by Medipass’s CEO, Hiroshi Oda. This move comes as Medipass seeks to pursue independent growth strategies, positioning its business outside Medley’s core operations. Medipass had been acquired in 2021 for its online training system, which was integrated into Medley, Inc.’s JobMedley Academy, achieving significant sales growth.

