Medley (4480) Price Target Increased by 6.67% to 4,896.00

The average one-year price target for Medley (4480) has been revised to 4,896.00 / share. This is an increase of 6.67% from the prior estimate of 4,590.00 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3,939.00 to a high of 5,985.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.95% from the latest reported closing price of 4,850.00 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Medley. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4480 is 0.11%, a decrease of 7.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.37% to 747K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 210K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 351K shares, representing a decrease of 66.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4480 by 40.77% over the last quarter.

TAISX - TIAA-CREF Quant International Small-Cap Equity Fund Advisor Class holds 125K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 124K shares, representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4480 by 43.50% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 123K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 95K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 91K shares, representing an increase of 4.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4480 by 26.24% over the last quarter.

EDOC - Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF holds 44K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares, representing a decrease of 2.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4480 by 7.48% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.