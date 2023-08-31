Medley (4480) Price Target Increased by 29.17% to 6,324.00

The average one-year price target for Medley (4480) has been revised to 6,324.00 / share. This is an increase of 29.17% from the prior estimate of 4,896.00 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5,959.00 to a high of 6,825.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.04% from the latest reported closing price of 5,450.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Medley. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4480 is 0.13%, an increase of 17.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 40.85% to 442K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 123K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 123K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4480 by 27.93% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 92K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 95K shares, representing a decrease of 3.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4480 by 25.88% over the last quarter.

EDOC - Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF holds 54K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing an increase of 18.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4480 by 68.38% over the last quarter.

PRJPX - T. Rowe Price Japan Fund holds 42K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 34K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares, representing an increase of 10.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4480 by 17.56% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

