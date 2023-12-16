Medley (4480) Price Target Decreased by 6.08% to 6,303.60

The average one-year price target for Medley (4480) has been revised to 6,303.60 / share. This is an decrease of 6.08% from the prior estimate of 6,711.60 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4,545.00 to a high of 8,778.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 41.81% from the latest reported closing price of 4,445.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Medley. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 37.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4480 is 0.28%, an increase of 104.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 64.20% to 721K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 173K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 140K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 123K shares, representing an increase of 12.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4480 by 51.55% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 106K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 92K shares, representing an increase of 13.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4480 by 59.91% over the last quarter.

AZTD - Aztlan Global Stock Selection DM SMID ETF holds 59K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company.

PRJPX - T. Rowe Price Japan Fund holds 56K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares, representing an increase of 23.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4480 by 41.23% over the last quarter.

