Medlab Clinical Faces Financial Struggles, Plans ASX Re-purposing

Medlab Clinical reports a challenging first quarter of 2025, with no cash receipts and a closing cash balance of just $15,000. The company is in talks to acquire a business and aims to re-purpose its ASX listing, with plans to initiate re-compliance following the transaction. Financial expenditures for the quarter totaled $95,000, mainly for corporate expenses.

