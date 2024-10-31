News & Insights

Stocks

Medlab Clinical Faces Financial Struggles, Plans ASX Re-purposing

October 31, 2024 — 04:50 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Medlab Clinical (AU:MDC) has released an update.

Medlab Clinical reports a challenging first quarter of 2025, with no cash receipts and a closing cash balance of just $15,000. The company is in talks to acquire a business and aims to re-purpose its ASX listing, with plans to initiate re-compliance following the transaction. Financial expenditures for the quarter totaled $95,000, mainly for corporate expenses.

For further insights into AU:MDC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.