Medlab Clinical Appoints New Director Joshua Light

December 03, 2024 — 11:12 pm EST

Medlab Clinical (AU:MDC) has released an update.

Medlab Clinical has announced the appointment of Joshua David Light as a director, effective November 19, 2024. The initial director’s interest notice reveals that Light currently holds no securities or contracts tied to the company. This move is part of Medlab Clinical’s ongoing strategic development, capturing investor interest in the company’s governance structure.

