MediWound Secures $6.7 Mln From US Department Of Defense For NexoBrid In Field-Care Burn Treatment

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Department of Defense has awarded MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) an additional $6.7 million in non-dilutive funding to develop NexoBrid as a non-surgical solution for field-care burn treatment for the U.S. Army.

The company noted that the $14.4 million project budget will advance the development and production of a new, temperature-stable formulation of NexoBrid, positioning it as the first-line non-surgical solution for treating severe burn injuries in pre-hospital settings.

Vericel holds an exclusive license encompassing the commercial and development rights to NexoBrid in North America.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.