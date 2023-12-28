News & Insights

MediWound Secures $6.7 Mln From US Department Of Defense For NexoBrid In Field-Care Burn Treatment

December 28, 2023 — 07:29 am EST

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Department of Defense has awarded MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) an additional $6.7 million in non-dilutive funding to develop NexoBrid as a non-surgical solution for field-care burn treatment for the U.S. Army.

The company noted that the $14.4 million project budget will advance the development and production of a new, temperature-stable formulation of NexoBrid, positioning it as the first-line non-surgical solution for treating severe burn injuries in pre-hospital settings.

Vericel holds an exclusive license encompassing the commercial and development rights to NexoBrid in North America.

