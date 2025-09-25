MediWound Says NexoBrid Granted Marketing Authorization For Burn Treatment In Australia

(RTTNews) - Israeli biotechnology company MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) announced that Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has granted marketing authorization for NexoBrid, the Company's innovative enzymatic therapy for the removal of eschar in both adult and pediatric patients with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns.

With this approval, NexoBrid is now authorized in 45 countries worldwide, reflecting its growing recognition as a new standard of care in burn management. MediWound's exclusive partner in Australia, Balance Medical, expects to initiate commercial launch in the fourth quarter of 2025.

MediWound's manufacturing expansion, on track for completion by year-end 2025, will support this launch and future global demand.

NexoBrid is a topically administered, biological orphan drug for the enzymatic removal of eschar in patients with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. It selectively removes non-viable tissue while preserving viable tissue.

It is approved for use in adults and pediatric patients in over 40 countries, including the United States, European Union, and Japan.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.