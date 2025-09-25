Markets
MDWD

MediWound Says NexoBrid Granted Marketing Authorization For Burn Treatment In Australia

September 25, 2025 — 07:56 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Israeli biotechnology company MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) announced that Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has granted marketing authorization for NexoBrid, the Company's innovative enzymatic therapy for the removal of eschar in both adult and pediatric patients with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns.

With this approval, NexoBrid is now authorized in 45 countries worldwide, reflecting its growing recognition as a new standard of care in burn management. MediWound's exclusive partner in Australia, Balance Medical, expects to initiate commercial launch in the fourth quarter of 2025.

MediWound's manufacturing expansion, on track for completion by year-end 2025, will support this launch and future global demand.

NexoBrid is a topically administered, biological orphan drug for the enzymatic removal of eschar in patients with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. It selectively removes non-viable tissue while preserving viable tissue.

It is approved for use in adults and pediatric patients in over 40 countries, including the United States, European Union, and Japan.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MDWD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.