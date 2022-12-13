MediWound Says Burn Treatment NexoBrid Approved In India

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) announced Tuesday it has gained marketing approval of NexoBrid in India. MediWound has signed an agreement granting Indian peer Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd. the exclusive right to market and distribute NexoBrid in India for the treatment of severe burns.

Bharat Serums and Vaccines is expected to begin commercializing NexoBrid in India in the first half of 2023. NexoBrid is already approved in 42 countries as a burn treatment.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.