Markets
MDWD

MediWound Says Burn Treatment NexoBrid Approved In India

December 13, 2022 — 05:58 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) announced Tuesday it has gained marketing approval of NexoBrid in India. MediWound has signed an agreement granting Indian peer Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd. the exclusive right to market and distribute NexoBrid in India for the treatment of severe burns.

Bharat Serums and Vaccines is expected to begin commercializing NexoBrid in India in the first half of 2023. NexoBrid is already approved in 42 countries as a burn treatment.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MDWD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.