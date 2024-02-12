News & Insights

Markets
MDWD

MediWound Reports Positive Results In Head-to-head Comparison Of EscharEx Vs SANTYL

February 12, 2024 — 08:21 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) Monday reported positive results from head-to-head comparison analyses of the company's lead asset EscharEx for the treatment of chronic wounds to SANTYL ointment.

SANTYL was approved by the FDA for debriding chronic dermal ulcers.

Results from the secondary analyses of the Phase II ChronEx study showed that EscharEx was superior to SANTYL in wound debridement, promotion of granulation tissue, and time to wound closure in patients with chronic venous leg ulcers

The secondary analyses assessed the incidence and time to complete debridement, complete granulation, and wound closure in patients treated with EscharEx compared to a sub-group of patients who were treated with SANTYL.

Results from the previously disclosed Phase II ChronEx study which evaluated the safety and efficacy of EscharEx, showed that EscahrEx was superior to placebo and non-surgical standard of care in achieving complete debridement of non-viable tissue and promotion of granulation tissue.

The company plans to initiate a Phase III study in the second half of this year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MDWD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.