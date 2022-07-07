Markets
MDWD

MediWound Reports Positive Results From Phase 2 Pharmacology Study Of EscharEx

(RTTNews) - MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) reported positive results from U.S. prospective, open-label, single-arm, phase 2 clinical study of EscharEx for the debridement of lower leg ulcers. The data showed that EscharEx could effectively debride wounds while disrupting biofilm and lowering bacterial load.

"The data from our pharmacology study corroborates the results of our previous Phase 2 studies, and clearly supports EscharEx as a potential rapid and effective, non-surgical debriding agent," said Ofer Gonen, CEO of MediWound.

