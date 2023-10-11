News & Insights

MediWound Partners 3M For Phase III Study Of EscharEx For Leg Ulcer Treatment

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) Wednesday announced its partnership with 3M Health Care for the Phase 3 study of MediWound's lead drug candidate EscharEx to treat patients with venous leg ulcers.

MediWound will use 3M's two-layer compression systems Coban 2 and Coban 2 Lite during the debridement and wound healing phases of the study.

EscharEx, a topical biologic drug to remove nonviable wound tissue in patients with chronic wounds, is expected to enter into a Phase 3 study in early 2024.

