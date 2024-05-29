News & Insights

MediWound Optimistic with Rising Q1 Revenue

May 29, 2024 — 08:55 am EDT

Mediwound (MDWD) has released an update.

MediWound Ltd. announced a positive outlook with a $5 million revenue in Q1 2024, driven by the burgeoning interest in its product NexoBrid®, and a forecast of $24 million for the year. The company is on track for its mid-2024 manufacturing facility completion and plans to initiate a Phase III study for EscharEx® in the second half of the year. MediWound is also poised to join the Russell 3000® Index, marking a significant corporate development.

