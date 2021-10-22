MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) shareholders are up 18% this past week, but still in the red over the last five years

This week we saw the MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) share price climb by 18%. But over the last half decade, the stock has not performed well. You would have done a lot better buying an index fund, since the stock has dropped 36% in that half decade.

While the stock has risen 18% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

MediWound wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over five years, MediWound grew its revenue at 53% per year. That's better than most loss-making companies. Shareholders are no doubt disappointed with the loss of 6%, each year, in that time. You could say that the market has been harsh, given the top line growth. So now is probably an apt time to look closer at the stock, if you think it has potential.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGM:MDWD Earnings and Revenue Growth October 22nd 2021

A Different Perspective

MediWound shareholders are up 12% for the year. But that return falls short of the market. But at least that's still a gain! Over five years the TSR has been a reduction of 6% per year, over five years. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for MediWound that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

