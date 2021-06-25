MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Is In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So should MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

Does MediWound Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. As at March 2021, MediWound had cash of US$18m and such minimal debt that we can ignore it for the purposes of this analysis. Importantly, its cash burn was US$9.0m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a cash runway of about 2.0 years from March 2021. While that cash runway isn't too concerning, sensible holders would be peering into the distance, and considering what happens if the company runs out of cash. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

Is MediWound's Revenue Growing?

NasdaqGM:MDWD Debt to Equity History June 25th 2021

We're hesitant to extrapolate on the recent trend to assess its cash burn, because MediWound actually had positive free cash flow last year, so operating revenue growth is probably our best bet to measure, right now. Unfortunately, the last year has been a disappointment, with operating revenue dropping 35% during the period. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For MediWound To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Given its problematic fall in revenue, MediWound shareholders should consider how the company could fund its growth, if it turns out it needs more cash. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

MediWound's cash burn of US$9.0m is about 6.6% of its US$136m market capitalisation. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

So, Should We Worry About MediWound's Cash Burn?

Even though its falling revenue makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought MediWound's cash burn relative to its market cap was relatively promising. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about MediWound's situation. On another note, MediWound has 3 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

