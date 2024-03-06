MediWound (MDWD) Moves 7.1% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

MediWound (MDWD) shares soared 7.1% in the last trading session to close at $15.42. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 28% gain over the past four weeks.

Last month, the company announced data from the head-to-head comparison analyses of its lead asset, EscharEx with collagenase Santyl ointment. The data demonstrated the superiority of EscharEx versus Santyl in patients with chronic venous leg ulcers. This might have driven the share price rally.

This developer of treatments for burns and hard-to-heal wounds is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.23 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +80.5%. Revenues are expected to be $5.33 million, down 54.2% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For MediWound, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on MDWD going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

MediWound is a member of the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry. One other stock in the same industry, Silence Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (SLN), finished the last trading session 1.5% lower at $25.85. SLN has returned 22.6% over the past month.

For Silence Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.25. This represents a change of +45.7% from what the company reported a year ago. Silence Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

