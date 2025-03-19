MEDIWOUND Earnings Results: $MDWD Reports Quarterly Earnings

MEDIWOUND ($MDWD) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported earnings of -$0.36 per share, beating estimates of -$0.62 by $0.26. The company also reported revenue of $5,840,000, missing estimates of $5,862,756 by $-22,756.
MEDIWOUND Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of MEDIWOUND stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- YELIN LAPIDOT HOLDINGS MANAGEMENT LTD. added 100,618 shares (+13.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,791,000
- UNIPLAN INVESTMENT COUNSEL, INC. removed 71,164 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,285,221
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 70,367 shares (+94.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,252,532
- UBS GROUP AG added 63,135 shares (+1714.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,123,803
- ESSEX INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC added 35,012 shares (+30.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $623,213
- EAM INVESTORS, LLC removed 32,783 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $583,537
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 23,026 shares (-66.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $409,862
MEDIWOUND Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MDWD in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 10/11/2024
