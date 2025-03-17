MEDIWOUND Earnings Preview: Recent $MDWD Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

MEDIWOUND ($MDWD) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $5,862,756 and earnings of -$0.62 per share.

MEDIWOUND Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of MEDIWOUND stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MEDIWOUND Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MDWD in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 10/11/2024

