News & Insights

Markets
MDWD

MediWound Announces Full Commercial Launch Of NexoBrid - Quick Facts

September 21, 2023 — 06:17 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) announced the U.S. commercial availability of NexoBrid for the removal of eschar in adults with deep partial- and/or full-thickness thermal burns. The company said NexoBrid is approved in over 40 countries, including in United States, European Union and Japan, where it has been designated as an orphan biologic drug.

"We are thrilled to announce that NexoBrid is now commercially available in the United States through our partner, Vericel," stated Ofer Gonen, CEO of MediWound.

The company noted that, each year, approximately 40,000 people are hospitalized in the U.S. for burn-related injuries, and of those patients, more than 30,000 of them require some level of eschar removal, representing a $300 million addressable market for NexoBrid in the U.S.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MDWD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.