MediWound Announces Full Commercial Launch Of NexoBrid - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) announced the U.S. commercial availability of NexoBrid for the removal of eschar in adults with deep partial- and/or full-thickness thermal burns. The company said NexoBrid is approved in over 40 countries, including in United States, European Union and Japan, where it has been designated as an orphan biologic drug.

"We are thrilled to announce that NexoBrid is now commercially available in the United States through our partner, Vericel," stated Ofer Gonen, CEO of MediWound.

The company noted that, each year, approximately 40,000 people are hospitalized in the U.S. for burn-related injuries, and of those patients, more than 30,000 of them require some level of eschar removal, representing a $300 million addressable market for NexoBrid in the U.S.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.