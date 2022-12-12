Markets

Medivir Plans To Submit IND Application For Fostrox Further To FDA Meeting

December 12, 2022 — 04:00 am EST

(RTTNews) - Medivir AB (MVIR, MVRBF.PK) Monday announced that the company has completed a pre-IND meeting with the FDA or its candidate drug fostroxacitabine bralpamide or Fostrox. Based on the positive feedback the pharma company plans to submit an Investigational New Drug Application or IND.

Fostrox is an orally administered liver-targeted pro-drug. Currently it is in phase 1/2a clinical trial in advanced hepatocellular carcinoma, in combination with pembrolizumab or lenvatinib.

Based on the FDA recommendations, Medivir plans to submit an IND application to the US authority in 2023.

