Medivir: Jens Lindberg To Join As CEO On Jan. 24 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Medivir AB (MVRBF.PK) said Jens Lindberg will assume his position as CEO on January 24, 2022. Jens joins the company from his current position as VP Commercial at Sedana Medical. Prior to that, during twenty-five years at AstraZeneca, Jens held numerous roles, spanning local and global areas of responsibility.

"His solid experience from the oncology field is very important for Medivir in the exciting phase the company is in," said Uli Hacksell, Chairman of the Board of Medivir AB.

Medivir AB also announced that Magnus Christensen will remain as CFO.

