Medium term outlook for fixed income unfazed by volatility

Recent volatility in the financial market? Sure enough. Pressure on spreads? Two for two.

Yet, the medium term outlook for fixed income hasn’t deviated and remains relatively high, according to sageadvisory.com.

Hearty returns in core fixed come are fueled by factors such as attractive yield carry, a weak growth picture and the wraps put on the Fed cycle

And is the subject of taxes ever far behind?

Prompted by a change in tax laws, last month, investors flocked to park their dollars in fixed income funds, according to ithought.co.in. That said, merit played no role.

In 2023, investors should find out, for example, whether the time is right to put money in fixed income. That would be a yes, the site stated. Equity, gold, real estate or fixed income are the options investors have. For equity in so much as performance is concerned, 2023 will be rough and tumble. On the other hand, participation will score big. The best performing asset of FY22-23’s gold. For investors, rather than dwelling on what went down last year, all eyes should be on taking stock of performance down the line.

fixed income

volatility

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.