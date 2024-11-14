Medistim ASA Launches Pioneering Study in Vascular Surgery

Medistim ASA (DE:MD1) has released an update.

Medistim ASA, a leader in ultrasound technology for surgery, has launched the PATENT study to evaluate the benefits of advanced imaging techniques in peripheral bypass surgeries for patients with Critical Limb Threatening Ischemia. This study aims to improve clinical outcomes and expand Medistim’s market presence in vascular surgery, potentially boosting the adoption of their MiraQ devices. Enrollment for the study will begin by the end of 2024, with significant implications for the future of surgical guidance technology.

