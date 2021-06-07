Medison Pharma To Commercialize Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Across Central Eastern Europe, Israel

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) and Israeli pharma company Medison Pharma announced Monday a new agreement to commercialize the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine across Central Eastern Europe and Israel in 20 markets.

The agreement covers the following countries: Poland, Czech Republic, Romania, Hungary, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Slovakia, Croatia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Serbia, Ukraine, Moldova, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Montenegro, and Israel.

The new partnership with Medison Pharma will ensure successful delivery of Moderna's mRNA COVID-19 vaccine to the 20 markets.

