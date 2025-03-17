MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. Secures JPY350 Million Short-Term Loan for Growth Initiatives

MEDIROM announced a JPY350 million bank loan to support subsidiary debt repayment and develop its Mother Bracelet product.

Quiver AI Summary

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc., a Japan-based holistic healthcare company, announced the acquisition of a new unsecured short-term loan amounting to JPY350 million (approximately $2.4 million). The company allocated JPY200 million of this loan to repay debts associated with its subsidiary, MEDIROM Mother Labs Inc., which is also a guarantor for the loan. The remainder of the funds will be used for general working capital, particularly for the development of the Mother Bracelet. The loan carries an interest rate of 1.875% per annum. CEO Koji Eguchi stated that this financing will bolster MEDIROM's financial position and support its growth initiatives in the healthcare sector. The company operates 308 relaxation salons in Japan and has diversified into health tech and device development since 2015.

Potential Positives

The acquisition of a new unsecured short-term bank loan of JPY350 million (approximately $2.4 million) enhances the company's financial flexibility and stability.

Part of the loan has been used to repay existing indebtedness, reducing financial burden and improving the subsidiary's financial health.

The remaining loan funds are allocated for general working capital and the development of the Mother Bracelet, indicating a commitment to innovation and growth in healthcare technology.

The loan carries a relatively low-interest rate of 1.875% per year, which is favorable for the company's cash flow management.

Potential Negatives

The company has taken on additional debt with a new unsecured short-term bank loan of JPY350 million, indicating potential financial instability.

A significant portion of the loan (JPY200 million) is being used to repay existing indebtedness, which may signal liquidity challenges or a reliance on further borrowing to sustain operations.

The forward-looking statements include numerous risk factors that could materially impact the company's future performance, raising concerns about its growth prospects and financial condition.

FAQ

What is the amount of the new bank loan obtained by MEDIROM?

MEDIROM has obtained a new unsecured short-term bank loan of JPY350 million (approximately $2.4 million).

How will MEDIROM use the funds from the loan?

The funds will be used for debt repayment and general working capital, including the development of the Mother Bracelet.

What is the interest rate on the new loan?

The loan bears an interest rate of 1.875% per year.

Who is the CEO of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc.?

Koji Eguchi is the Chief Executive Officer of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc.

What products does MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies offer?

MEDIROM offers healthcare services, relaxation salons, health tech programs, and the MOTHER Bracelet® smart tracker.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$MRM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $MRM stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$MRM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MRM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

ThinkEquity issued a "Buy" rating on 02/03/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MRM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MRM forecast page.

Full Release



TOKYO, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq CM: MRM), a holistic healthcare company based in Japan (the “Company” or “MEDIROM”), today announced that it has obtained a new unsecured short-term bank loan in the amount of JPY350 million (approximately $2.4 million*). The Company has used JPY200 million of the loan funds for repayment of indebtedness of MEDIROM Mother Labs Inc., a subsidiary of the Company which is also a guarantor of the new loan, and the Company intends to use the remainder of the loan funds for general working capital, including Mother Bracelet development. The loan bears interest at a rate of 1.875% per year.





“This new loan financing strengthens our financial position, providing additional support for developing Mother Bracelet,” said Koji Eguchi, Chief Executive Officer of MEDIROM.







*Convenience translations included in this press release of Japanese yen into U.S. dollars have been made at the exchange rate of JPY148.87 = US$1.00, which was the TTM exchange rate provided by Mizuno Bank on March 17, 2025.









Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may include estimates or expectations about the Company’s possible or assumed operational results, financial condition, business strategies and plans, market opportunities, competitive position, industry environment, and potential growth opportunities. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “design,” “target,” “aim,” “hope,” “expect,” “could,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “goal,” or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These statements relate to future events or to the Company’s future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control and which could, and likely will, affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Company’s operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release include:







the Company’s ability to achieve its development goals for its business and execute and evolve its growth strategies, priorities and initiatives;



the Company’s ability to achieve its development goals for its business and execute and evolve its growth strategies, priorities and initiatives;



the Company’s ability to sell certain of its owned salons to investors, and receive management fees from such sold salons, on acceptable terms;



the Company’s ability to sell certain of its owned salons to investors, and receive management fees from such sold salons, on acceptable terms;



changes in Japanese and global economic conditions and financial markets, including their effects on the Company’s expansion in Japan and certain overseas markets;



changes in Japanese and global economic conditions and financial markets, including their effects on the Company’s expansion in Japan and certain overseas markets;



the Company’s ability to achieve and sustain profitability in its Digital Preventative Healthcare Segment;



the Company’s ability to achieve and sustain profitability in its Digital Preventative Healthcare Segment;



the fluctuation of foreign exchange rates, which affects the Company’s expenses and liabilities payable in foreign currencies;



the fluctuation of foreign exchange rates, which affects the Company’s expenses and liabilities payable in foreign currencies;



the Company’s ability to hire and train a sufficient number of therapists and place them at salons in need of additional staffing;



the Company’s ability to hire and train a sufficient number of therapists and place them at salons in need of additional staffing;



changes in demographic, unemployment, economic, regulatory or weather conditions affecting the Tokyo region of Japan, where the Company’s relaxation salon base is geographically concentrated;



changes in demographic, unemployment, economic, regulatory or weather conditions affecting the Tokyo region of Japan, where the Company’s relaxation salon base is geographically concentrated;



the Company’s ability to maintain and enhance the value of its brands and to enforce and maintain its trademarks and protect its other intellectual property;







the Company’s ability to maintain and enhance the value of its brands and to enforce and maintain its trademarks and protect its other intellectual property;



the financial performance of the Company’s franchisees and the Company’s limited control with respect to their operations;



the financial performance of the Company’s franchisees and the Company’s limited control with respect to their operations;



the Company’s ability to raise additional capital on acceptable terms or at all;



the Company’s ability to raise additional capital on acceptable terms or at all;



the Company’s level of indebtedness and potential restrictions on the Company under the Company’s debt instruments;



the Company’s level of indebtedness and potential restrictions on the Company under the Company’s debt instruments;



changes in consumer preferences and the Company’s competitive environment;



changes in consumer preferences and the Company’s competitive environment;



the Company’s ability to respond to natural disasters, such as earthquakes and tsunamis, and to global pandemics, such as COVID-19; and



the Company’s ability to respond to natural disasters, such as earthquakes and tsunamis, and to global pandemics, such as COVID-19; and



the regulatory environment in which the Company operates.







More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company’s business, reputation, results of operations, financial condition, and stock price is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including in the “Risk Factors” and “Operating and Financial Review and Prospects” sections of the Company’s most recently filed periodic report on Form 20-F and subsequent filings, which are available on the SEC website at



www.sec.gov



. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.







About MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc.







MEDIROM, a holistic healthcare company, operates 308 (as of January 31, 2025) relaxation salons across Japan, Re.Ra.Ku® being its leading brand, and provides healthcare services. In 2015, MEDIROM entered the health tech business and launched new healthcare programs using an on-demand training app called “Lav®”, which is developed by the Company. MEDIROM also entered the device business in 2020 and has developed a smart tracker “MOTHER Bracelet®”. In 2023, MEDIROM launched REMONY, a remote monitoring system for corporate clients, and has received orders from a broad range of industries, including nursing care, transportation, construction, and manufacturing, among others. MEDIROM hopes that its diverse health-related product and service offerings will help it collect and manage healthcare data from users and customers and enable it to become a leader in big data in the healthcare industry. For more information, visit



https://medirom.co.jp/en



.





Contacts





Investor Relations Team







ir@medirom.co.jp





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.