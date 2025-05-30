MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. Reports Over 100 Partner Companies and 10,000 Users for "Lav" Health Guidance App

MEDIROM's "Lav" app surpasses 100 partners and 10,000 users, promoting health management and lifestyle disease prevention since 2019.

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. announced that its subsidiary, MEDIROM MOTHER Labs, has reached significant milestones, surpassing 100 contracted companies and supporting over 10,000 individuals through its health guidance service utilizing the "Lav" app since its launch in 2019. This app provides ongoing health support and has been positively received by health insurance associations and corporate employees. The total weight loss achieved by users has reached 15,421 kilograms. Specific health guidance aims to prevent lifestyle-related diseases for individuals aged 40-74, emphasizing continuous support for healthier behaviors. MEDIROM continues to enhance its services to promote health management and reduce medical expenses in Japan.

MEDIROM's subsidiary, MEDIROM MOTHER Labs, Inc., has surpassed 100 cumulative contracted companies, indicating strong market adoption of the "Lav" healthcare app.

The "Lav" app has supported over 10,000 individuals, showcasing its effectiveness and popularity in providing health management services.

The total weight loss of 15,421 kilograms among "Lav" users demonstrates the app's positive impact on user health outcomes, which may enhance the company's reputation in the healthcare industry.

The announcement of partnerships with approximately 1 out of every 14 health insurance associations in Japan highlights MEDIROM's significant presence and influence in the healthcare market.

What is the "Lav" healthcare app?

The "Lav" healthcare app provides specific health guidance, enabling users to manage their health through personalized coaching and tracking of lifestyle habits.

How many companies have partnered with MEDIROM's "Lav" app?

As of May 2025, MEDIROM has surpassed 100 contracted companies utilizing the "Lav" healthcare app for health guidance services.

What is the goal of Specific Health Guidance?

The goal of Specific Health Guidance is to prevent lifestyle-related diseases and enhance healthy life expectancy through tailored support for at-risk individuals.

How many users have benefited from the "Lav" app?

The "Lav" app has supported over 10,000 individuals on their health journeys since its launch in 2019.

What significant achievement has the "Lav" app reached?

Users of the "Lav" app have collectively lost over 15,421 kilograms since its implementation, showcasing its effectiveness in weight management.

TOKYO, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MRM) ("MEDIROM," "we,” “us” or “our”), a holistic healthcare company based in Japan, announces that its subsidiary, MEDIROM MOTHER Labs, Inc., has surpassed 100 cumulative contracted companies and 10,000 cumulative supported individuals in its specific health guidance service utilizing the healthcare app "Lav."





This service started in 2019 and provides efficient and continuous health support utilizing information and communication technology. It has been used by many health insurance associations and company employees and has received high evaluations. We will continue to strive to improve service quality and strengthen our support system to contribute to the prevention of lifestyle-related diseases and the promotion of health management.









■Cumulative Figures for Specific Health Guidance Using the "Lav" Healthcare App













Number of Business Partners: Approximately 1 out of every 14 health insurance associations is a partner of ours for the “Lav” healthcare app. *As of April 2025, there were 1,372 health insurance associations in Japan according to Japan’s National Federation of Health Insurance Societies.









Number of Users













Total Weight Loss: Since its implementation in 2019, the total weight loss of all “Lav” users has reached 15,421 kilograms. This amount is equivalent to approximately 2.2 African elephants or 10 cars. *African elephant: 6,000-7,000 kg each. *Passenger car: Approximately 1,500 kg each.













■What is Specific Health Guidance?





Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare implemented the Specific Health Guidance Program for medical insurance subscribers aged 40-74, primarily to prevent lifestyle-related diseases. Specific health checkups (specific health examinations) by public health nurses and registered dietitians provide support and guidance for improving diet and exercise habits to those who are determined to be at risk of metabolic syndrome. Depending on the checkup results, the health guidance offered is classified as "motivational support" or "active support" and aims to establish healthy behaviors through continuous follow-up. It is an essential initiative to extend healthy life expectancy and reduce medical expenses.









■Features of Specific Health Guidance Using the "Lav" Healthcare App:





This is a healthcare app that allows users to understand and manage their health status while recording activity levels such as weight, steps, sleep, and daily meals. Within the app, users can receive advice tailored to their individual goals through chat with professional coaches, making health promotion more accessible and easier to continue. In addition to specific health guidance services, we offer a variety of programs that can be used by those with a high interest in health, such as fasting and diet programs. The style of working closely with a dedicated personal coach makes it easy to ask questions and consult, and the app is designed to be user-friendly even for beginners. By recording daily lifestyle habits, we provide ongoing support to raise awareness of one's health naturally.

















▼Lav App iOS (AppStore)









https://apps.apple.com/jp/app/lav/id1460111723









▼Lav App Android (GooglePlay)





https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=jp.co.medirom.lav.client.android&hl=ja&gl=US









▼Inquiry Form/Detailed Information









https://medirom.co.jp/contact/tokuho











◼





︎About MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc.



















MEDIROM, a holistic healthcare company, operates over 300 wellness salons across Japan, with Re.Ra.Ku® as its leading brand, and provides healthcare services. In 2015, MEDIROM entered the health tech business and launched new healthcare programs using an on-demand training app called "Lav®", which was developed by MEDIROM. MEDIROM also entered the device business in 2020 and has developed a smart tracker, "MOTHER Bracelet®." In 2023, MEDIROM launched REMONY, a remote monitoring system for corporate clients, and has received orders from a broad range of industries, including nursing care, transportation, construction, and manufacturing, among others. MEDIROM hopes that its diverse health-related product and service offerings will help it collect and manage healthcare data from users and customers and become a leader in big data in the healthcare industry. For more information,visit







https://medirom.co.jp/en







Contact:





Investor Relations Team





E-mail:ir@medirom.co.jp





Photos accompanying this announcement is available at :







https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/94b17b3f-23f2-4d47-af36-1ae38ee68abd









https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9e687ec6-b3f0-427d-b31b-6be5a21f8d30









https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/84880791-9451-47e6-901c-daedee7c0c4b









https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8f80ee4c-d588-4371-b56c-0221fe83454b









https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b8258b76-ccb8-4e11-9ff0-00cead9b66e3









https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8eb85053-119f-4c71-91c6-470bcf977176





