MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. Reports 22% Revenue Growth and Improved Net Income for Fiscal Year 2024

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies reported a 22% revenue increase and improved net income for fiscal year 2024.

Quiver AI Summary

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. reported a 22% increase in total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2024, reaching $52.7 million, compared to $43.4 million in 2023. The company achieved a net income of $878,000, reflecting a 20% increase from the previous year. This growth was primarily driven by a 23% increase in revenue from the Relaxation Salon Segment. Improvements in profitability were attributed to a reduction in cost of revenues and lower selling, general and administrative expenses. As of December 31, 2024, MEDIROM had cash and cash equivalents of $2.1 million and total indebtedness of approximately $11.9 million. The company is focusing on expanding its Digital Preventative Healthcare business and increasing its market share within the relaxation salon sector. Notable developments in 2025 include partnerships for health monitoring systems and a successful equity offering that generated about $5 million.

Potential Positives

Total revenue increased by 22% in 2024, indicating strong business growth compared to 2023.

Net income improved by 20% in 2024, showcasing enhanced profitability year-over-year.

Significant expansion in the Relaxation Salon Segment, with revenue rising by 23%, contributing to overall financial improvement.

Successful completion of a share offering in January 2025, generating approximately $5 million in gross proceeds to support further growth initiatives.

Potential Negatives

Despite a 22% increase in total revenue, the company's net income improvement is modest at only 20%, which may indicate underlying issues in profitability management.

The total indebtedness increased substantially from $9,857,000 in 2023 to $11,925,000 in 2024, which could raise concerns about the company's financial leverage and ability to service its debt.

Net cash used in operating activities increased to $8,462,000 in 2024 from $4,014,000 in 2023, highlighting potential operational cash flow challenges despite revenue growth.

FAQ

What were MEDIROM's total revenues for 2024?

MEDIROM reported total revenues of $52,736,000 for the year ended December 31, 2024, a 22% increase from 2023.

How did MEDIROM's net income change in 2024?

The net income for 2024 was $878,000, reflecting a 20% improvement compared to $731,000 in 2023.

What factors drove MEDIROM's revenue growth?

The revenue growth was primarily driven by a 23% increase in the Relaxation Salon Segment revenue.

What recent developments has MEDIROM announced in 2025?

MEDIROM announced notable developments including the launch of a remote health monitoring system and a new investment in its subsidiary.

Where can I find MEDIROM's financial report?

The latest financial report is available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$MRM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $MRM stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$MRM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MRM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

ThinkEquity issued a "Buy" rating on 02/03/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MRM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MRM forecast page.

Full Release



TOKYO, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq CM: MRM),



a holistic healthcare company based in Japan (the “Company” or “MEDIROM”), today announced that for the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company had total revenue of $52,736,000, a 22% increase over total revenue of $43,388,000 for the year ended December 31, 2023. (The Company reports its financial results in Japanese yen and figures presented in this press release in US dollars have been translated for convenience at the exchange rate of ¥ 157.37 = US$1.00. See “Convenience Translations to US Dollars” below for more information.)





Net income for 2024 was $878,000, or $0.17 per basic share, a 20% improvement compared with net income of $731,000, or $0.15 per basic share, for 2023.





MEDIROM’s improvement in revenue in 2024 was primarily driven by a 23% increase in the Company’s Relaxation Salon Segment revenue to $47,317,000, compared with $38,507,000 in 2023.





The Company’s increase in net income in 2024 was primarily the result of the rise in total revenue, a decrease in cost of revenues as a percentage of total revenues to 72.9% in 2024 compared with 77.0% during 2023, and a decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenues to 27.0% in 2024 compared with 28.7% in 2023.





As of December 31, 2024, MEDIROM had cash and cash equivalents of $2,093,000, compared with $676,000 as of December 31, 2023. The Company’s total indebtedness was $11,925,000 and $9,857,000 as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.





Net cash used in operating activities was $8,462,000 in 2024 compared with $4,014,000 in 2023. Net cash provided in investing activities was $2,296,000 in 2024 while the Company had net cash used in investing activities of $2,088,000 in 2023. Net cash provided by financing activities was $7,583,000 in 2024 compared with $2,931,000 in 2023.





Basic weighted average common shares outstanding were 5,107,404 in 2024 and 4,882,500 in 2023.





“Thus far in 2025, MEDIROM has announced several notable developments,” said Chief Executive Officer Koji Eguchi. “In January, the Company’s subsidiary, MEDIROM MOTHER Labs Inc., began providing its remote health monitoring system, REMONY, and charging-free smart tracker device, MOTHER Bracelet



®︎



, to the Electronics Division of TOPPAN Inc. Also in January, all corporate capital registration procedures under Japanese law were completed with respect to the Company’s offering of 2,860,000 common shares represented by American Depositary Shares, generating gross proceeds of approximately $5 million.”





“In March, Yasuhiro Hayami, Chief Business Officer of MEDIROM Mother Labs Inc., made a second investment in Mother Labs’ Series A financing at a pre-money valuation of approximately $60 million. This new investment followed Mr. Hayami’s initial investment in a Series A financing in December 2024. Also in March, MEDIROM obtained a new unsecured short-term bank loan in the amount of approximately $2.4 million, which is being used for repayment of indebtedness to MEDIROM Mother Labs and for general working capital, including MOTHER Bracelet development.”





Looking forward to the rest of 2025, Mr. Eguchi said that MEDIROM “will continue to strive to improve revenue growth and bottom-line performance for the year.” Mr. Eguchi added, “As for near-term goals, we aim to not only to capture a significant share of the existing Japanese market for relaxation salons but also to expand our Digital Preventative Healthcare business lines through a variety of strategic initiatives and to increase the margin in that segment. As part of this, we intend to increase the number of Lav



®



users via the Specific Health Guidance Program promoted by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare of Japan and expand the billing user base for the upgraded Lav



®



application. We also intend to accelerate the production of our MOTHER Bracelet



®



for large orders from corporate clients.”





On April 29, 2025, the Company filed its most recent annual report on Form 20-F, which annual report covers the Company’s financial results for the 2024 fiscal year and is available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov.







Convenience Translations to US Dollars







The Company’s financial results presented in this press release in US dollars have been translated for convenience from Japanese yen at the exchange rate of ¥ 157.37 = US$1.00, which was the foreign exchange rate on December 31, 2024, as reported by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System in its weekly release on January 6, 2025. These financial results, as reported by the Company in Japanese yen, are included in the tabular data at the end of this press release.







Webcast







MEDIROM will hold a webcast to discuss the Company’s financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, on Wednesday, May 21 at 8:30 am Eastern time.





To access the webcast, please go to the following URL five to ten minutes prior to its start:













https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=9rHZ3uFf









To participate in the webcast, please use the following dial-in numbers:









North America (toll free):





1-844-413-3971









International:





1-412-317-5775









Japan (toll-free):





0066-33-1-33094





















Conference Replay:





A replay of this call will be available on May 21, 2025 at 11:30 a.m. ET until June 4, 2025, at 11:59 PM ET.





To access the replay, please dial:









US (toll free):





1-877-344-7529









International (toll):





1-412-317-0088









Canada (toll free):





855-669-9658













Replay Access Code:









9951136

















To access the replay using an international dial-in number, please select the following link:







https://services.choruscall.com/ccforms/replay.html











About MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc.









MEDIROM, a holistic healthcare company, operates 307 (as of March 31, 2025) relaxation salons across Japan, Re.Ra.Ku



®



being its leading brand, and provides healthcare services. In 2015, MEDIROM entered the health tech business and launched new healthcare programs using an on-demand training app called “Lav



®



”, which is developed by the Company. MEDIROM also entered the device business in 2020 and has developed a smart tracker “MOTHER Bracelet



®



”. In 2023, MEDIROM launched REMONY, a remote monitoring system for corporate clients, and has received orders from a broad range of industries, including nursing care, transportation, construction, and manufacturing, among others. MEDIROM hopes that its diverse health-related product and service offerings will help it collect and manage healthcare data from users and customers and enable it to become a leader in big data in the healthcare industry. For more information, visit



https://medirom.co.jp/en



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may include estimates or expectations about the Company’s possible or assumed operational results, financial condition, business strategies and plans, market opportunities, competitive position, industry environment, and potential growth opportunities. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “design,” “target,” “aim,” “hope,” “expect,” “could,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “goal,” or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These statements relate to future events or to the Company’s future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control and which could, and likely will, affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Company’s operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release include:







the Company’s ability to achieve its development goals for its business and execute and evolve its growth strategies, priorities and initiatives;



the Company’s ability to achieve its development goals for its business and execute and evolve its growth strategies, priorities and initiatives;



the Company’s ability to sell certain of its owned salons to investors, and receive management fees from such sold salons, on acceptable terms;



the Company’s ability to sell certain of its owned salons to investors, and receive management fees from such sold salons, on acceptable terms;



changes in Japanese and global economic conditions and financial markets, including their effects on the Company’s expansion in Japan and certain overseas markets;



changes in Japanese and global economic conditions and financial markets, including their effects on the Company’s expansion in Japan and certain overseas markets;



the Company’s ability to achieve and sustain profitability in its Digital Preventative Healthcare Segment;



the Company’s ability to achieve and sustain profitability in its Digital Preventative Healthcare Segment;



the fluctuation of foreign exchange rates, which affects the Company’s expenses and liabilities payable in foreign currencies;



the fluctuation of foreign exchange rates, which affects the Company’s expenses and liabilities payable in foreign currencies;



the Company’s ability to hire and train a sufficient number of therapists and place them at salons in need of additional staffing;



the Company’s ability to hire and train a sufficient number of therapists and place them at salons in need of additional staffing;



changes in demographic, unemployment, economic, regulatory or weather conditions affecting the Tokyo region of Japan, where the Company’s relaxation salon base is geographically concentrated;



changes in demographic, unemployment, economic, regulatory or weather conditions affecting the Tokyo region of Japan, where the Company’s relaxation salon base is geographically concentrated;



the Company’s ability to maintain and enhance the value of its brands and to enforce and maintain its trademarks and protect its other intellectual property;



the Company’s ability to maintain and enhance the value of its brands and to enforce and maintain its trademarks and protect its other intellectual property;



the financial performance of the Company’s franchisees and the Company’s limited control with respect to their operations;



the financial performance of the Company’s franchisees and the Company’s limited control with respect to their operations;



the Company’s ability to raise additional capital on acceptable terms or at all;



the Company’s ability to raise additional capital on acceptable terms or at all;



the Company’s level of indebtedness and potential restrictions on the Company under the Company’s debt instruments;



the Company’s level of indebtedness and potential restrictions on the Company under the Company’s debt instruments;



changes in consumer preferences and the Company’s competitive environment;



changes in consumer preferences and the Company’s competitive environment;



the Company’s ability to respond to natural disasters, such as earthquakes and tsunamis, and to global pandemics, such as COVID-19; and



the Company’s ability to respond to natural disasters, such as earthquakes and tsunamis, and to global pandemics, such as COVID-19; and



the regulatory environment in which the Company operates.







More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company’s business, reputation, results of operations, financial condition, and stock price is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including in the “Risk Factors” and “Operating and Financial Review and Prospects” sections of the Company’s most recently filed periodic report on Form 20-F and subsequent filings, which are available on the SEC website at



www.sec.gov



. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.





Contact:





Investor Relations Team







ir@medirom.co.jp







The financial information below should be read in conjunction with the Company’s audited consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 (the “Audited Financial Statements”), which is available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov.



















CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2024 AND 2023





(Yen in thousands, except share data)



















































December 31,

























2024

















2023

















ASSETS



















































Current assets:

































Cash and cash equivalents









¥





329,399













¥





106,347













Time deposits













6,156

















26,502













Accounts receivable-trade, net













1,355,489

















621,867













Accounts receivable-other, net













646,207

















606,074













Inventories













151,637

















139,982













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













217,174

















257,932













Total current assets













2,706,062

















1,758,704













Property and equipment, net













435,659

















451,498













Goodwill













389,131

















484,564













Other intangible assets, net













1,139,297

















920,700













Investments













87,418

















81,542













Long-term accounts receivable-other, net













84,338

















95,797













Right-of-use asset - operating lease, net













2,073,763

















2,089,402













Lease and guarantee deposits













808,550

















848,691













Deferred tax assets, net













285,882

















101,636













Other assets













80,571

















16,655













Total assets









¥





8,090,671













¥





6,849,189















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY



















































Current liabilities:

































Accounts payable









¥





1,014,205













¥





137,697













Accrued expenses













325,544

















1,261,909













Short-term borrowings













491,667

















400,000













Current portion of long-term borrowings













620,813

















100,415













Income tax payable













58,572

















14,888













Current portion of contract liability













53,485

















109,307













Advances received













409,710

















402,742













Current portion of operating lease liability













792,781

















763,422













Other current liabilities













414,704

















370,213













Total current liabilities













4,181,481

















3,560,593













Borrowings - net of current portion













764,200

















1,050,802













Deposit received













236,179

















261,922













Contract liability - net of current portion













36,913

















71,134













Operating lease liability - net of current portion













1,287,509

















1,334,630













Asset retirement obligation













378,907

















344,346













Other liabilities













17,424

















9,801













Total liabilities













6,902,613

















6,633,228













Redeemable noncontrolling interests













200,160

















―













COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (See Note 17 to the Audited Financial Statements)

































SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:

































Common stock, no par value; 19,899,999 shares authorized; 7,994,450 shares issued and 7,901,950 shares outstanding and 4,975,000 shares issued and 4,882,500 shares outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023













352,523

















19,900













Class A common stock, no par value; 1 share authorized; 1 share issued and 1 share outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023













100

















100













Treasury stock, at cost- 92,500 common shares at December 31, 2024 and 2023













(3,000)

















(3,000)













Additional paid-in capital













354,605

















113,602













Retained earnings













229,040

















80,277













Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Company













933,268

















210,879













Noncontrolling interests













54,630

















5,082













Total equity













987,898

















215,961













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity









¥





8,090,671













¥





6,849,189



































CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS







FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024, 2023 AND 2022





(Yen in thousands, except share and per share data)































































Years Ended December 31,

























2024

















2023













2022











Revenues:













































Revenue from directly-operated salons









¥





7,352,868













¥





5,656,519













¥





5,396,294













Franchise revenue













792,633

















971,027

















1,163,998













Other revenues













153,633

















200,397

















393,765













Total revenues













8,299,134

















6,827,943

















6,954,057













Cost of revenues and operating expenses:













































Cost of revenue from directly-operated salons













5,575,568

















4,552,408

















4,129,240













Cost of franchise revenue













316,655

















523,330

















645,733













Cost of other revenues













160,626

















183,337

















276,627













Selling, general and administrative expenses













2,241,515

















1,960,447

















1,805,490













Impairment loss on long-lived assets













22,872

















―

















―













Total cost of revenues and operating expenses













8,317,236

















7,219,522

















6,857,090













Operating income (loss)













(18,102)

















(391,579)

















96,967













Other income (expense):













































Dividend income













2

















2

















2













Interest income













8

















1,111

















6,072













Interest expense













(49,745)

















(36,868)

















(9,800)













Gain from sales of salons













40,631

















413,678

















―













Subsidies













13,855

















21,376

















20,625













Foreign currency exchange gain













18,121

















26,825

















14,830













Other, net













42,943

















(13,923)

















51,078













Total other income













65,815

















412,201

















82,807













Income before income tax expense













47,713

















20,622

















179,774

























































Income tax (benefit) expense













(90,478)

















(94,427)

















30,809

























































Net income













138,191

















115,049

















148,965













Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests













(10,572)

















(355)

















―













Net income attributable to shareholders of the Company









¥





148,763













¥





115,404













¥





148,965

























































Net earnings per share attributable to shareholders of the Company













































Basic









¥





29.13













¥





23.64













¥





30.54













Diluted









¥





28.52













¥





22.34













¥





27.23

























































Weighted average shares outstanding













































Basic













5,107,405

















4,882,501

















4,877,405













Diluted













5,851,516

















5,166,653

















5,470,655



































CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS







FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024, 2023 AND 2022





(Yen in thousands)































































Years Ended December 31,





















2024

















2023

















2022















Cash flows from operating activities:













































Net income









¥





138,191













¥





115,049













¥





148,965













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:













































Depreciation and amortization













290,038

















252,595

















184,056













Gain from sales of directly-owned salons













(1,697,112)

















(1,244,240)

















(858,548)













Change in provision for credit losses













49,780

















1,958

















(36,355)













Foreign currency exchange gain













(8,969)

















(17,402)

















―













(Gains) losses on disposal of property and equipment, net, other intangible assets, net and goodwill













7,109

















(2,648)

















12,908













Impairment loss on long-lived assets













22,872

















―

















―













Deferred income taxes, net













(188,706)

















(101,636)

















―













Other non-cash losses – net













53,146

















45,718

















―













Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













































Accounts receivable-trade, net













339,120

















580,681

















(222,384)













Accounts receivable-other, net













(39,159)

















43,382

















(210,476)













Inventories













(10,612)

















(25,873)

















(95,406)













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













(2,362)

















(530)

















(181,477)













Lease and guarantee deposits













46,853

















46,652

















(27,185)













Accounts payable













876,508

















(69,884)

















(23,318)













Accrued expenses













(1,048,548)

















97,045

















517,714













Income tax payable













43,684

















(45,006)

















19,173













Contract liability













(90,042)

















(64,999)

















(82,636)













Advances received













(27,939)

















(104,663)

















(111,109)













Other current liabilities













22,740

















(77,447)

















254,742













Deposit received













(25,743)

















(42,656)

















(24,411)













Other assets and other liabilities – net













(82,530)

















(17,833)

















50,050













Net cash used in operating activities













(1,331,681)

















(631,737)

















(685,697)













Cash flows from investing activities:













































Purchases of time deposits













(5,656)

















―

















―













Proceeds from maturities of time deposits













26,004

















―

















―













Acquisition of investments













―

















(3,094)

















―













Proceeds from sale of investment securities













3,558

















―

















―













Acquisition of property and equipment













(71,408)

















(135,840)

















(120,740)













Proceeds from sale of property and equipment













―

















―

















40,620













Acquisition of intangible assets













(493,405)

















(786,178)

















(45,761)













Proceeds from sale of salons













908,419

















584,768

















851,719













Acquisition of businesses – net of cash acquired













(21,348)

















―

















(148,000)













Payment received on short-term loans receivable













―

















113

















―













Payment received on long-term accounts receivable-other, net













15,229

















11,655

















2,599













Net cash provided (used in) by investing activities













361,393

















(328,576)

















580,437













Cash flows from financing activities:













































Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs













608,101

















―

















―













Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock













260,280

















―

















―













Proceeds from short-term borrowings













710,000

















400,000

















―













Repayment of short-term borrowings













(588,333)

















―

















(162,252)













Proceeds from long-term borrowings













300,000

















―

















547,619













Repayment of long-term borrowings













(96,708)

















(99,084)

















(45,270)













Proceeds from sale of subsidiary stock













―

















160,290

















―













Net cash provided by financing activities













1,193,340

















461,206

















340,097

























































Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents













223,052

















(499,107)

















234,837













Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year













106,347

















605,454

















370,617













Cash and cash equivalents at end of year









¥





329,399













¥





106,347













¥





605,454











The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.