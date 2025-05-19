MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. to Host Webcast Reviewing Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on May 21, 2025

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies will webcast its fiscal year 2024 financial results on May 21, 2025, at 8:30 AM ET.

Quiver AI Summary

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc., a holistic healthcare company based in Japan, announced it will host a webcast on May 21, 2025, at 8:30 AM ET to review its financial results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, following a press release on May 20, 2025. The company recently filed its annual report on Form 20-F, detailing its 2024 financials, available on the SEC website. MEDIROM operates 307 relaxation salons and has expanded into health tech through programs like its Lav® app and the MOTHER Bracelet®. In 2023, it launched REMONY, a remote monitoring system for various industries. The company aims to leverage its diverse offerings to lead in healthcare data management.

Potential Positives

The Company will be hosting a webcast to discuss its financial results, providing transparency and opportunities for stakeholder engagement.

MEDIROM operates 307 relaxation salons, indicating significant operational scale and market presence in Japan.

The launch of diverse healthcare products like the REMONY system and MOTHER Bracelet suggests innovation and expansion into new market segments.

Potential Negatives

The press release includes a significant number of forward-looking statements, indicating uncertainty about the company's future financial performance and operational results.

It highlights the company's potential challenges in achieving profitability in its Digital Preventative Healthcare Segment, which may raise concerns among investors.

There is mention of various risks and uncertainties, including reliance on the performance of franchisees and the company's ability to raise capital, which could affect its operations and growth potential.

FAQ

When is MEDIROM's financial results webcast?

MEDIROM's financial results webcast is scheduled for Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at 8:30 am Eastern Time.

How can I access MEDIROM's financial results report?

The financial results report will be issued after market close on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, and is available on the SEC website.

What services does MEDIROM offer?

MEDIROM operates relaxation salons and offers healthcare programs through their app Lav® and devices like the MOTHER Bracelet®.

How can I participate in the webcast?

To join the webcast, visit the provided URL five to ten minutes before it starts and use the provided dial-in numbers.

What should I do to access the replay of the webcast?

The conference replay will be available from May 21 to June 4, 2025, accessible via the provided dial-in numbers.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$MRM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $MRM stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$MRM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MRM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

ThinkEquity issued a "Buy" rating on 02/03/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MRM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MRM forecast page.

Full Release



TOKYO, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq CM: MRM),



a holistic healthcare company based in Japan (the “Company” or “MEDIROM”) today announced that it will host a webcast to review the Company’s financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 at 8:30 am Eastern Time.





The Company will issue a press release discussing those results after the market close on Tuesday, May 20



th



, 2025. In addition, on April 29, 2025, the Company filed its most recent annual report on Form 20-F, which annual report covers the Company’s financial results for the 2024 fiscal year and is available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov.





To access the webcast, please go to the following URL five to ten minutes prior to its start:









https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=9rHZ3uFf









To participate in the webcast, please use the following dial-in numbers:









North America (toll free):





1-844-413-3971









International:





1-412-317-5775









Japan (toll-free):





0066-33-1-33094











Conference Replay



:





A replay of this call will be available on



May 21, 2025 at 11:30 a.m. ET until June 4, 2025, at 11:59 PM ET.







To access the replay, please dial:









US (toll free):





1-877-344-7529









International (toll):





1-412-317-0088









Canada (toll free):





855-669-9658











Replay Access Code:







9951136









To access the replay using an international dial-in number, please select the following link:











https://services.choruscall.com/ccforms/replay.html















About MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc.













MEDIROM, a holistic healthcare company, operates 307 (as of March 31, 2025) relaxation salons across Japan, Re.Ra.Ku



®



being its leading brand, and provides healthcare services. In 2015, MEDIROM entered the health tech business and launched new healthcare programs using an on-demand training app called “Lav



®



”, which is developed by the Company. MEDIROM also entered the device business in 2020 and has developed a smart tracker “MOTHER Bracelet



®



”. In 2023, MEDIROM launched REMONY, a remote monitoring system for corporate clients, and has received orders from a broad range of industries, including nursing care, transportation, construction, and manufacturing, among others. MEDIROM hopes that its diverse health-related product and service offerings will help it collect and manage healthcare data from users and customers and enable it to become a leader in big data in the healthcare industry. For more information, visit



https://medirom.co.jp/en



.











Forward-Looking Statements











Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may include estimates or expectations about the Company’s possible or assumed operational results, financial condition, business strategies and plans, market opportunities, competitive position, industry environment, and potential growth opportunities. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “design,” “target,” “aim,” “hope,” “expect,” “could,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “goal,” or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These statements relate to future events or to the Company’s future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control and which could, and likely will, affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Company’s operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release include:











the Company’s ability to achieve its development goals for its business and execute and evolve its growth strategies, priorities and initiatives;



the Company’s ability to achieve its development goals for its business and execute and evolve its growth strategies, priorities and initiatives;



the Company’s ability to sell certain of its owned salons to investors, and receive management fees from such sold salons, on acceptable terms;



the Company’s ability to sell certain of its owned salons to investors, and receive management fees from such sold salons, on acceptable terms;



changes in Japanese and global economic conditions and financial markets, including their effects on the Company’s expansion in Japan and certain overseas markets;



changes in Japanese and global economic conditions and financial markets, including their effects on the Company’s expansion in Japan and certain overseas markets;



the Company’s ability to achieve and sustain profitability in its Digital Preventative Healthcare Segment;



the Company’s ability to achieve and sustain profitability in its Digital Preventative Healthcare Segment;



the fluctuation of foreign exchange rates, which affects the Company’s expenses and liabilities payable in foreign currencies;



the fluctuation of foreign exchange rates, which affects the Company’s expenses and liabilities payable in foreign currencies;



the Company’s ability to hire and train a sufficient number of therapists and place them at salons in need of additional staffing;



the Company’s ability to hire and train a sufficient number of therapists and place them at salons in need of additional staffing;



changes in demographic, unemployment, economic, regulatory or weather conditions affecting the Tokyo region of Japan, where the Company’s relaxation salon base is geographically concentrated;



changes in demographic, unemployment, economic, regulatory or weather conditions affecting the Tokyo region of Japan, where the Company’s relaxation salon base is geographically concentrated;



the Company’s ability to maintain and enhance the value of its brands and to enforce and maintain its trademarks and protect its other intellectual property;



the Company’s ability to maintain and enhance the value of its brands and to enforce and maintain its trademarks and protect its other intellectual property;



the financial performance of the Company’s franchisees and the Company’s limited control with respect to their operations;



the financial performance of the Company’s franchisees and the Company’s limited control with respect to their operations;



the Company’s ability to raise additional capital on acceptable terms or at all;



the Company’s ability to raise additional capital on acceptable terms or at all;



the Company’s level of indebtedness and potential restrictions on the Company under the Company’s debt instruments;



the Company’s level of indebtedness and potential restrictions on the Company under the Company’s debt instruments;



changes in consumer preferences and the Company’s competitive environment;



changes in consumer preferences and the Company’s competitive environment;



the Company’s ability to respond to natural disasters, such as earthquakes and tsunamis, and to global pandemics, such as COVID-19; and



the Company’s ability to respond to natural disasters, such as earthquakes and tsunamis, and to global pandemics, such as COVID-19; and



the regulatory environment in which the Company operates.







More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company’s business, reputation, results of operations, financial condition, and stock price is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including in the “Risk Factors” and “Operating and Financial Review and Prospects” sections of the Company’s most recently filed periodic report on Form 20-F and subsequent filings, which are available on the SEC website at



www.sec.gov



. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.









Contact:





Investor Relations Team







ir@medirom.co.jp





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.