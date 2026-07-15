MediPharm Reports Primary Endpoint Achieved In Phase 2 LiBBY Data For Dementia Treatment

(RTTNews) - MediPharm Labs Corp. (MEDIF), a cannabinoid pharmaceutical company, on Tuesday announced promising topline results from the Phase 2 LiBBY trial for an oral cannabinoid formulation developed for treating agitation in patients with advanced dementia. The results were presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) 2026 in London.

Alzheimer's dementia is defined by severe memory loss and the impairment of other cognitive functionality. It is estimated that the severity of the disease results in over 50% of Alzheimer's patients being hospitalized by the end of their life, with over 70% of these cases receiving a prescription for managing agitation.

The Phase 2 LiBBY trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study. Patients were dosed with an oral cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) formulation in a 12-week treatment period followed by optional an optional open-label extension phase for eligible participants.

The trial met its primary endpoint, as patients showed a statistically significant improvement in agitation symptoms at week 2 as measured by the Cohen-Mansfield Agitation Inventory (CMAI). Treatment benefits were sustained throughout the 12-week treatment period, and data from the open-label extension phase also validated the durability of a continued response.

MEDIF closed Tuesday at $0.05, up 3.92%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.