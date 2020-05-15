MediPharm Labs Signs Manufacturing And IP Licensing Deal With Avicanna

(RTTNews) - MediPharm Labs Corp., a Canada-based provider of cannabis oil and concentrates, said Thursday that it has signed a three-year manufacturing agreement with Avicanna Inc. to produce Avicanna's Rho Phyto medical cannabis products and Pura Earth topicals under license.

The agreement involves licensed production, domestic as well as international distribution, and intellectual property licensing.

Avicanna is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the manufacturing and commercialization of organic plant-derived cannabinoid-based products.

Under the agreement, MediPharm Labs will use its Canadian production facility's specialized contract manufacturing capabilities to produce Avicanna's Rho Phyto medical cannabis products and Pura Earth topicals under license. The products will be sold through Medical Cannabis by Shoppers. The deal is for an initial three-year term.

In addition, Avicanna will grant a license to MediPharm Labs to use its proprietary formulations to develop additional MediPharm Labs branded products and white label branded products for the domestic as well as international markets.

MediPharm Labs will leverage its in-house sensory testing, processing and packaging capabilities to make the finished products using these formulations. The company will also utilize its pharmaceutical and GMP-certified capabilities as well as its international supply chain to deliver the proprietary finished products to partners worldwide.

Avicanna's initial product offerings will include oral drops, sublingual sprays and topicals.

Avicanna also has a pipeline of formulations for these and other drug delivery mechanisms it has developed over the past four years in partnership with Canadian research institutions.

