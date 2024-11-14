News & Insights

MediPharm Labs Shows Strong Q3 Growth

November 14, 2024 — 08:23 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) has released an update.

MediPharm Labs reported a notable increase in its third-quarter net revenue, driven by a strong 37% growth in international medical cannabis sales. The company has successfully eliminated its convertible debt, showcasing a solid financial position with production efficiency and cost reductions contributing to a 29% improvement in gross profit.

