MediPharm Labs Shows Strong Q3 Growth

MediPharm Labs reported a notable increase in its third-quarter net revenue, driven by a strong 37% growth in international medical cannabis sales. The company has successfully eliminated its convertible debt, showcasing a solid financial position with production efficiency and cost reductions contributing to a 29% improvement in gross profit.

