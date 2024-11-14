MediPharm Labs Reports Financial Growth and Expansion

MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) has released an update.
MediPharm Labs reported a significant improvement in its financial results for the third quarter, with net revenue rising by 15% and gross profit improving by 29% compared to the previous year. The company has also paid off all its convertible debt, allowing it to focus on expanding in international markets, particularly Germany and Australia, where it has seen substantial growth.
