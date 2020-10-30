MediPharm Labs Launches LABS Cannabis CBD Isolate In Canada

(RTTNews) - MediPharm Labs Corp., a Canada-based provider of cannabis oil and concentrates, said it has launched LABS Cannabis CBD Isolate in Canada. The product, the first of its kind in Canada, is also the company's first in its LABS Cannabis branded product line.

According to MediPharm Labs, the product is designed for Canadians seeking a THC-free experience. The 99 percent pure CBD crystalline isolate will be available to consumers through retailers across Canada.

Cannabidiol or CBD is a naturally occurring cannabinoid constituent of cannabis. It is a chemical in the marijuana plant often used for medicinal purposes, and does not have the intoxicating effects like those caused by tetrahydrocannabinol or THC.

"Produced at commercial scale, LABS Cannabis CBD Isolate has only trace amounts of THC - less than 0.2% - which makes it an excellent choice for a broad range of wellness consumers and patients seeking the potential benefits of CBD without the intoxicating effects of THC," said Pat McCutcheon, CEO of MediPharm Labs.

Pure CBD crystalline isolate is a fine-white crystalline powder with 99 percent pure CBD in a concentrated form. The all-natural cannabinoid product is made from cannabis extract refined through numerous steps. Each container of LABS Cannabis CBD Isolate contains 500mg of product in powder form, MediPharm Labs noted.

As CBD crystalline isolate does not have intoxicating effects, and is almost flavorless and odorless, it can be taken daily and consumed in different ways by new or experienced wellness consumers.

In early October, MediPharm Labs said that German pharmaceutical company STADA Arzneimittel AG signed an exclusive medical cannabis supply agreement with a wholly owned subsidiary of MediPharm. The partnership signaled MediPharm's entry into the global pharmaceutical industry within a major European market.

MediPharm Labs said in September that it is entering Brazil in partnership with XLR8 Brazil, a Rio de Janeiro-based distributor for medical cannabis products. Brazil is Latin America's largest medical cannabis market.

