Medipal Holdings (TYO:7459) Price Target Increased by 6.50% to 2,139.96

The average one-year price target for Medipal Holdings (TYO:7459) has been revised to 2,139.96 / share. This is an increase of 6.50% from the prior estimate of 2,009.40 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,919.00 to a high of 2,457.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.95% from the latest reported closing price of 2,205.00 / share.

Medipal Holdings Maintains 2.09% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.09%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 121 funds or institutions reporting positions in Medipal Holdings. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 7.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 7459 is 0.08%, an increase of 2.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.36% to 15,439K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,914K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 410K shares, representing an increase of 78.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7459 by 72.12% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,116K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,111K shares, representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7459 by 4.08% over the last quarter.

FSKLX - Fidelity SAI International Low Volatility Index Fund holds 1,093K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,268K shares, representing a decrease of 16.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7459 by 7.97% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 894K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 160K shares, representing an increase of 82.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7459 by 105.35% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 818K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 792K shares, representing an increase of 3.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7459 by 8.28% over the last quarter.

