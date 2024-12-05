Medipal Holdings to Invest in Teva Takeda Pharma

Medipal Holdings (JP:7459) has released an update.

Medipal Holdings Corporation has announced a strategic investment in Teva Takeda Pharma Ltd., aiming to enhance the distribution and quality of generic drugs. The company plans to acquire a 20% stake in an investment vehicle managed by J-Will Partners, as part of its 2027 growth strategy to improve logistics and create value in distribution. This move reflects Medipal’s commitment to restructuring the generic drug industry and consistently delivering quality pharmaceuticals to patients.

