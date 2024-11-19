Medipal Holdings Boosts Subsidiary Operations with Strategic Merger

Medipal Holdings (JP:7459) has released an update.

Medipal Holdings has announced a strategic integration between its subsidiaries ATOL Co., Ltd and MVC Co., Ltd to enhance their operations in the pharmaceutical and medical equipment sectors in Kyushu and Okinawa. The merger, set to be effective from April 2025, aims to leverage the strengths of both companies to expand their sales channels and boost growth in specialized medical sales. This integration is expected to streamline operations without impacting the current fiscal year’s financial results.

