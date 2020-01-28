Mediolanum says Mediobanca stake no longer strategic

Italian asset manager Banca Mediolanum said on Tuesday its 3.3% stake in Mediobanca was no longer strategic, given the uncertainty over the bank's future governance after billionaire Leonardo Del Vecchio became its top investor.
