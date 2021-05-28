Mediolanum CEO says to decide over Mediobanca stake once top investor's plans clear - paper

ROME, May 28 (Reuters) - The head of Banca Mediolanum BMED.MI said the company will decide what to do with its stake in Mediobanca MDBI.MI once the intentions of Leonardo Del Vecchio, the biggest investor in the Milanese merchant bank, are clear.

Banca Mediolanum is the second-largest shareholder in Mediobanca with a 3.3% stake after Del Vecchio's 15.4%.

"Nothing is forever, everything evolves and this also regards Mediobanca ... The interests of the historical shareholders have changed and an important one like Leonardo Del Vecchio arrived, who might ask for a swerve," Mediolanum CEO Massimo Doris told daily Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview.

He added he had not yet spoken with Del Vecchio regarding Mediobanca.

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((Giulia.Segreti@tr.com; +39.06.80307714;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.