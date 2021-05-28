Mediolanum CEO says to decide over Mediobanca stake once top investor's plans clear - paper

Adds quote, details

ROME, May 28 (Reuters) - The head of Banca Mediolanum BMED.MI said the company will decide what to do with its stake in Mediobanca MDBI.MI once the intentions of Leonardo Del Vecchio, the biggest investor in the Milanese merchant bank, are clear.

Banca Mediolanum is the second-largest shareholder in Mediobanca with a 3.3% stake after Del Vecchio's 15.4%.

Del Vecchio, founder of Ray-Ban owner Luxottica, rocked Italy's financial establishment in 2019 by emerging as the biggest investor in Mediobanca, just as a core of its long-term shareholders unraveled.

Although the 85-year eyewear tycoon said he has no plan to take control of Mediobanca, he has been steadily increasing his stake in the past months after securing the European Central Bank's approval last August to get to just under 20%.

"Nothing is forever, everything evolves and this also regards Mediobanca ... The interests of the historical shareholders have changed and an important one like Leonardo Del Vecchio arrived, who might ask for a swerve," Mediolanum CEO Massimo Doris told daily Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview.

The executive added "until now Del Vecchio has given confidence to (Mediobanca) management's plan and we have stayed on board, when we understand the direction he has in mind for the bank, then we will consider how to move".

Doris said he had not yet spoken with Del Vecchio regarding Mediobanca.

