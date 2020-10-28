Mediobanca's slate for board renewal secures large majority of AGM votes - source

The slate of candidates put forward by Mediobanca's outgoing board and confirming current Chief Executive Alberto Nagel as director was backed by a large majority of shareholder votes, a source close to the situation said on Wednesday.

The bank's shareholders were called to appoint the board for the next three years, the first time since the 85-year-old founder of Luxottica, Leonardo Del Vecchio, has become main investor with a 10.2% stake.

Three slates of candidates were filed, one by Mediobanca's outgoing board, one by a group of professional investors and a third from activist shareholder Bluebell Capital Partners, which criticised the bank's management.

