Mediobanca's slate for board renewal secures large majority of AGM votes - source

MILAN, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The slate of candidates put forward by Mediobanca's MDBI.MI outgoing board and confirming current Chief Executive Alberto Nagel as director was backed by a large majority of shareholder votes, a source close to the situation said on Wednesday.

The bank's shareholders were called to appoint the board for the next three years, the first time since the 85-year-old founder of Luxottica, Leonardo Del Vecchio, has become main investor with a 10.2% stake.

Three slates of candidates were filed, one by Mediobanca's outgoing board, one by a group of professional investors and a third from activist shareholder Bluebell Capital Partners, which criticised the bank's management.

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by James MacKenzie)

