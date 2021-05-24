Mediobanca's retail arm and Nexi announce digital payments partnership

Fixes typo in third paragraph

MILAN, May 24 (Reuters) - The retail unit of Italy's Mediobanca MDBI.MI and payments group Nexi NEXII.MI announced on Monday a strategic partnership in digital payments as they seek to expand services offered to customers.

Under the agreement, CheBanca! clients will be able to chose from a wide range of Nexi credit cards and to access all of Nexi's digital services, the two companies said in a joint statement.

Founded in 2008 as a multi-channel bank to support the group's funding, CheBanca! is Mediobanca's unit dedicated to savings, investments and household loans. In 2014 it branched out to include asset management and currently has more than 31 billion euros ($37.83 billion) in deposits.

Nexi is Italy's leading pay-tech group and operates in partnership with some 150 banks.

($1 = 0.8195 euros)

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Giulia Segreti)

