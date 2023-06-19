Mediobanca to buy 100% of HeidiPay Switzerland

MILAN, June 19 (Reuters) - Italy's Mediobanca MDBI.MI has signed a deal to acquire the entire share capital of HeidiPay Switzerland, a company focusing on the "Buy Now Pay Later" segment, the Italian group said on Monday.

Under the deal, Mediobanca's consumer credit arm Compass, which already held a 19.5% stake in HeidiPay's parent company, will become a consumer credit operator in the Swiss market through the distribution licence held by the target company.

No financial details were provided for the deal, which is expected to close in the second half of the year.

"With the acquisition of HeidiPay Switzerland AG we are launching the geographical diversification of our Consumer Finance division," Mediobanca's CEO Alberto Nagel said in a statement.

The deal, which marks Mediobanca's first acquisition since unveiling its business plan to 2026, will have only a minor impact on the group's Core Tier 1 capital ratio, it added.

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni Editing by Keith Weir)

